How Wicab’s BrainPort Technology Gives Sight To The Blind

Project: Wicab’s “BrainPort”

THESIS

Seeing happens in the brain, where visual information is processed. So if a person’s eyes don’t work, visual information can be channeled to the brain through another body part–like the tongue.

METHOD

A camera image must be transformed into something users can feel–and then “see” inside their heads. “It’s like drawing a picture on your tongue,” says Wicab CEO Robert Beckman.





RESULTS

The brain almost immediately processes electrical impulses as images. But the images are grainy; learning to use them takes practice. After 25 hours of training, test subjects have been able to differentiate objects, like a mug from a Magic Marker, with 80% accuracy; read individual words on flash cards; and navigate a 15-foot hallway.