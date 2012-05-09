Google+ Releases Mobile App

Google is announcing today that it is releasing a mobile app for Google +. The iPhone version is available today, and the Android version will be available “in a few weeks.” Writing on the Google blog, Google+ lead Vic Gundotra says the new app doesn’t just provide a smaller version of the desktop service. Instead, they’re trying to create an app “with sense and soul.” The app, he says, includes crisper fonts, larger profile pics, and a friendlier home screen. “We’re embracing the sensor-rich smartphone (with its touchable screen and high-density display), and transforming Google+ into something more intimate, and more expressive,” Gundotra writes. The app arrives less than a year (11 months) after Google+ first launched.