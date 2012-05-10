Listen To Steve Jobs Explain How Running A Company Is Like Running A Marathon

Journalist Brent Schlender drew from dozens of conversations with Steve Jobs from over a quarter century of reporting to make the case that Jobs’ so-called “wilderness years,” his time between Apple stints, were some of his most formative.

Read highlights from The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes. Or check here all week for new audio snippets from our May cover story . Download our iPad app to hear excerpts from “The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes,” along with a special podcast with never-before-heard audio.

For the first time, we’re offering some of those snippets online. In this clip, Jobs talks about lessons he learned at Pixar. “Pixar has been a marathon, not a sprint,” he says. “And I think there are times when you run a marathon and you wonder, ‘Why am I doing this?'”