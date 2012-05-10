Turning Information Overload Into Knowledge

There’s information rushing at you from every imaginable portal, from that smartphone in your pocket to billboards along the highway. Indeed, every day some 300 billion emails are sent, 2 million blog posts are written, and more than 35 million apps are downloaded. There’s enough information consumed on the Internet to fill 168 million DVDs –every single day. Add to that some 129 million books and counting in the world (at least according to Google’s last estimate), and calling it overload is an understatement. But according to Michel Koopman it’s just an opportunity for knowledge–if you know how to consume and leverage it.

“Knowledge is very different from information,” explains Koopman, the CEO of getAbstract, a global online media company that boils down business books into 10-minute summaries. He believes it’s important to cut through the clutter and suss out the facts, truths, and principles and convert that data into knowledge to bring about meaningful change in the way you approach the world and increase your impact at work.

Unfortunately, says Koopman, everyone needs help to navigate the data deluge.“There is so much information we don’t know where to find things and we don’t always get it in a way we want to consume it,” he points out. For instance, when your interest on innovation is piqued, but you just happen to be running on a treadmill rather than sitting in front of your computer.

With 10 million users subscribed to getAbstract’s on-demand library of more than 8,000 business book summaries, Koopman believes he’s cracked the code on “compressed knowledge” for himself and his company. So Fast Company asked him, along with some other highly productive CEOs, what their strategies are for turning the unmanagable waterfall into a steady stream of knowledge you can actually use.

Lay the Foundation for a Learning Culture

Koopman says businesses must adapt, change, and invite innovation to stay relevant. “Executives running successful companies have strong learning cultures,” he asserts. But don’t just take his word for it.