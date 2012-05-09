The Instagram Effect: Instacanvas Turns Your Digital Beauties Into Saleable Wall Art

In some ways Instacanvas is a simple business, one similar to a couple of other “turn your Instagrams into printouts” enterprises. It provides a simple, secure way for fans of an image to acquire a print of it on stretched canvas, just like a genuine artwork, and have it delivered ready to hang on their wall. The company opens to the general public today.

It’s a simple enough idea, and there is a plethora of easy-on-the eye imagery on Instagram that’s ripe for the picking–with all those sepia-toned, faux-over-processed, and fake tilt-shift effects in place. Instacanvas’s cofounder and CEO Matt Munson explains the company’s origins to Fast Company: “It started with the idea that there are these billions and billions of photos being created every day on Instagram and other social media platforms, and some of us on the team had an interest in selling artwork, and some of us had talked about buying it. And as we looked around all we were seeing on the walls of our apartment was mass-produced artwork that we’d bought at Ikea or Target–things we really had no personal connection to.”

And thus a market opportunity was discovered.

“So,” Munson continues, “it seemed like it may be interesting to facilitate the ability for Instagram users to sell their artwork and to turn it into a physical item that someone could hang in their home.”

And that’s where the company starts to look different than its competitors. To minimize the effort of joining up, it’s designed to take just a few clicks, and the site even builds a gallery for you, with a vanity URL. And, adds Munson: “As we looked at the idea…what we found what was compelling about it was that it has the promise to be the first amateur art marketplace where the artists that were selling the pieces and coming into the marketplace brought with them this huge following of people that already love their artwork.”