Via The Verge, Wall Street Journal: eBay’s e-payments arm PayPal is teaming up with Japanese telecom company SoftBank for a new mobile payments venture. Each corporation will invest 1 billion Yen ($12.45 million)in the 50-50 venture called Japan JV. As a side project, SoftBank is planning to hoist cellular base stations on balloons. That’ll keep their customers connected even if towers are knocked over during natural disasters.