FBI: Hotel Internet Connections Unsafe

The government agency known as the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) just went public with the news that the FBI is investigating multiple cases of malware installed via hotel Internet connections.

According to the IC3, travelers’ laptops have been infected with malware after using hotel Internet connections–guests logging in to hotel networks were given prompts to update “a widely used software product.” The IC3 did not specify at what hotels or in what countries the attacks took place, but warned that government, private industry, and academic personnel traveling abroad pay special attention to any anomalies on their hotel Internet connection.

To read news items as they develop, watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.