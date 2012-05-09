advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Facebook Employees Could Pay Up To 45% Tax On New Wealth

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Via CNN: Facebook the corporation looks like it might evade $14 billion in taxes because of a loophole that allows them to claim tax credit after the IPO. But the U.S. government and the state of California could earn from elsewhere, picking up a cool million on average from every employee that gets rich from the Facebook IPO. That’s about 45 percent of the cash many employees will come into squirreled away for state and federal taxes, according to the withholding amounts Facebook is budgeting, documented in their latest filing.

For more news during the day, follow our Fast Feed page.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life