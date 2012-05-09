advertisement
How Your Company’s Past Should Factor Into A Pivot

By Drake Baer1 minute Read

Alex Yoder, CEO of Webtrends, talks with Fast Company about taking your past into account when it’s time to change strategic direction–a lot to say in 30 seconds.

