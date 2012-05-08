Facebook Changes Its IPO Roadshow After Zuckerberg’s Session In New York

Facebook is sensitive to the fact its first IPO roadshow event in New York didn’t go as well as hoped, and has changed it significantly for today’s pitch in Boston. The breakfast meeting with shareholders didn’t involve the 30 minute video those attending in New York saw, leaving much more time for questions and discussions from attendees to Facebook’s management–one of the criticisms leveled at Facebook after yesterday’s pitch. Mark Zuckerberg was conspicuous in his absence, and Reuters reports no reason was given, but COO Sheryl Sandberg faced questions that included the company’s strategy in China.