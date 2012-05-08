GigFunder Crowdsources Artist’s Tour Funding To Fans Anywhere

A new site called GigFunder is positioning itself to be a boon to star-struck fans who want a visit from their favorite band, and cash-strapped artists who are looking for funding for their next tour. The website helps bands and fans crowdsource digital donations from across the country. It’s not just bands–comedians, magicians, DJs and more can register to get funding campaigns started. Campaigns last a maximum of 30 days, and if the visit isn’t fully funded the backers aren’t charged. Also, it’s a two-way street. An artist can make an announcement to fans, and fans can connect with artists to invite them to a gig. If a campaign is successful, fans can be rewarded with merchandize from the band or artist.