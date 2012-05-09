Disrupt The Process–Not Just The Product

One of the distinct challenges faced by technology officers is reconciling the strategic priorities of the corporate headquarters with the creative instincts of scientists and engineers across the broader organization. These inventive members of the rank and file are rarely lacking for good ideas with which to entice today’s fast-changing, connected generation. But translating these human instincts into solutions that create strategic value requires innovation at both the product level and among the processes that shape the development organization.

As a global provider of technologies for audio and infotainment, Harman faces ever-increasing market expectations for a premium digital lifestyle experience. Our products help customers enjoy their favorite music, information, and social media at home and on the go, and an increasing number are seeking solutions that blend greater connectivity with driver safety on the road. This requires an R&D strategy that allows us to efficiently prioritize design ideas, ensure that we have a steady stream of differentiating technology in our innovation pipeline, and integrate the best into targeted solutions.

Harman’s approach to bridging the potential innovation gap between corporate vision and execution begins with a technology roadmap process, a practice which provides a “select and focus” guide that prioritizes R&D technology domains. This is an iterative process with participation from technology heads of the business divisions and corporate technology group. The significance of this practice is that it allows corporate strategy and technology innovation ideas to reconcile the gap. It prioritizes potential innovation areas and ensures creative energy is focused in areas with maximum impact.

With priorities identified, the challenge shifts to deploying resources which often span both business and geographic boundaries. Until recently, Harman tended to follow a product-centric model which had evolved as various acquired businesses were entrusted with advancing their respective niches. This approach risked unintended duplication of effort and more narrowly-targeted solutions which sometimes fell beyond the scope of broader corporate vision.

To improve this synergy, we have since evolved to a global structure in which teams of engineers are organized as virtual proficiency centers. Team personnel span multiple countries, with modern digital communications tools bridging the geographic gaps while tapping diverse skills. These skills are further organized around the company’s core technology competencies, extending their potential contribution beyond individual products to a broader solution set.

The benefits of this organizational approach became clear a few years ago when Harman management committed to developing a new scalable automotive infotainment system with which to serve emerging markets. Traditionally, such systems had been developed by vertically-integrated teams based in the U.S. and Europe. While highly competent, these teams were sometimes vulnerable to ingrained processes that isolated individuals or sub-groups from broader strategic goals.