How To Pick One Good Android Phone

Buying a decent Android phone today isn’t too hard and costs about $200. Buying an Android phone that you’ll still want to own and use on a daily basis in November 2013, knowing you still have six more months before you can trade it in? That’s much harder, and hundreds of dollars more if you give in and upgrade a bad choice early–believe me, I know.

It’s much easier with iPhones, because Apple releases just one model every year, and each model looks and works in very familiar ways. The same applies to Windows Phone options. But if you’re keen on Android, though, due to Gmail needs, carrier choice, or just plain appreciation, the field is wide open, and the choices quite intimidating.

Here, then, is a practical guide to choosing an Android phone that you won’t be explaining to your friends every time you pull it from your pocket to answer and curse a little.

Go for a really good camera

Perhaps the biggest variation among Android phones is the camera. Some are completely worthless, while others arguably approach the quality of the iPhone. Find the best camera you can get on your carrier of choice, because in two years’ time, the one thing you’ll still be doing regularly is shooting pictures. Or think of it in more dramatic, purchase-affirming terms: This is the lens through which you’re documenting your life for 24 months.

That’s why Eileen Rivera, co-host of the All About Android show on the TWiT network, recommends the HTC One series to her Android-buying friends who ask for advice. “The shutter speed and quality of the camera is amazing. Best camera on an Android phone yet.”

You’re not looking to buy the phone with the most megapixels in your price range. You’re looking for the best image quality. If you can’t find anyone to vouch for an Android camera, either online or in person, don’t buy the phone it is attached to.