Social Video App Viddy Gains 26 Million Users

Via TheNextWeb: Video recording app Viddy has hit 26 million users since it launched one year ago, and adding users at about 1 million per day. Viddy counts Biz Stone, Shakira, Jay-Z as backers, and even Mark Zuckerberg is a recent convert. With those numbers, Viddy’s edging closer to another social video startup SocialCam, which has tacked on 36 million users in the 14 months it’s been around–although Viddy’s grwoth rate is higher, reminding us of Instagram’s swift growth pre-purchase.The hot question thus seems to be: Which of the two will be the Instagram of video?