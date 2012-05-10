3 Steps To Building Stronger Customer Loyalty

To evolve beyond merely identifying and rewarding great customers, recognize all of the critical touch points where you can connect with them, in ways that show you understand who they are and what they care about. This is relevance, and it represents the most powerful opportunity for companies to create deep emotional loyalty from their customers.

Think about relevance in terms of context plus content. Content for targeted segments is easy, but content alone won’t win the day. Offers and messaging should be framed in a contextual environment that makes sense and actually engages customers and gets them to pay attention. Our work with high-frequency retailers has shown us that placing the same offer in a relevant contextual environment can more than double the incremental margin generated from each customer.

But What Will Put Relevance to Work? How? And for Whom?

The most sophisticated and successful loyalty programs are organized around a relevance strategy. But in this case contextual relevance is managed across the continuum of multiple customer interactions, spanning a few years or more. Like most customer-management strategies, the process starts with segmentation, to define the target audience. Creating this kind of multilayer segmentation strategy involves a delicate balancing act. It must be sufficiently granular so that the goals will be achieved but not so complex that campaigns become too onerous to execute reasonably.

The first step in implementing this strategy requires exploration of the question: Who are my customers? This segmentation should identify not only the customer’s current value to the enterprise, but also his potential value in the future. Customers should be segmented based on their observed shopping behavior, including everything from the products they purchase to the channels and store formats they frequent. When this analysis is combined with demographic information, a meaningful picture of those customers who are strong potential targets will emerge.

Understanding “who” will naturally lead to the exploration of “how.” The how is about creating the contextual environment for the company’s messages so that the target consumer will pay attention to what he or she is sent. We must find messages that strike consumers as relevant to their own needs and desires versus generalized communications that are geared to the masses. The analytic results could focus the company’s attention on demographics (for instance, mothers with children), purchasing behaviors (organized around healthy eating or product profiling), specific ethnicities, or perhaps a combination of all three. Once we recognize the who, we can begin to understand how best to communicate with our customers.