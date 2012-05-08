4 Rules To Craft A Mission Statement That Shapes Corporate Culture

As officers and employees of Enron Corp., its subsidiaries, and its affiliated companies, we are responsible for conducting the business affairs of the companies in accordance with all applicable laws and in a moral and honest manner. –Kenneth Lay, CEO, Enron

Having a mission statement is one thing. Living it is quite another.

Latin for “a set of fundamental beliefs or guiding principle,” a credo–also known as a “code of ethics” or “code of conduct”–ostensibly provides an organization with a defined, sacrosanct set of ethics and rules of engagement. If a mission statement is to mean what it says, then it must have real impact on the behavior of the company’s leaders. If it is to do that, then it must be aligned with the leaders’ own mission and wider collection of beliefs. If it is to have meaning, there must be consequences for violating it.

The promise made above by Enron CEO Kenneth Lay was broken in spectacular fashion by the most successful and powerful employees of his company. At the time, Enron had grown to become America’s seventh-largest company, employing more than 21,000 staff in more than 40 countries. Its collapse in 2001 was the largest corporate bankruptcy in U.S. history until WorldCom’s the following year. In the process, Enron’s shareholders lost $74 billion.

While Enron’s code of ethics may have compelled Lay, for public relations reasons, to satisfy shareholders and to inspire employees, it certainly did not seem to compel him personally. And there’s a precedent for this: In The Smoking Gun of Enron’s Code of Ethics, author Bob Sutton writes of times when organizations spew out hypocrisy and dishonesty. Their frequent corrective? Have their leaders say the right thing, often and convincingly. In their minds, they are absolved of responsibility for the outcomes of their actions because they never intended to cause damage or destruction. This scenario is typical not only of companies in ethical distress but of individuals, too: While we tend to judge others by their actions, we judge ourselves by our intentions.

Some companies, on the other hand, just cut to the chase, forgoing all the inspiring language. WorldCom, which ultimately collapsed under the weight of its own moral decay, did not even bother with the ethical pretense. Their mission statement:

Our objective is to be the most profitable, single-source provider of communications services to customers around the world.