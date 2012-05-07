Bill Nguyen Announces Color’s Partnership With Verizon

Color, the much-hyped photo-sharing app created by serial entrepreneur Bill Nguyen that famously nabbed $41 million in funding then promptly flopped, is back with a scheme to tap the giant pool of users it needs to survive.

Nguyen has unveiled a partnership with Verizon to provide exclusive features to 4G LTE customers. But can such an agreement save Color?

The service was built on the idea that lots of people would share with lots of other people in their immediate proximity–a so-called “elastic” social network. But the Catch-22 has always been that if no one immediately started using Color, no one would want to, because the network would be the digital equivalent of Salton City.

The Verizon solution to all of this sounds familiar.

“We have a little secret we’re working on,” Nguyen said with his characteristic smirk when questioned about this hurdle during a visit to Fast Company offices last year. “We think we have a way of introducing this to 200 million people all at once.”

Nguyen was hinting at possibly teaming with Twitter. It didn’t happen. And his eighth startup ended up being a major flop. Even after pivoting and becoming a tool for live-video sharing, Color failed to escape the $41 million ghost town it had built. Now, again, Nguyen believes he has an answer for critics and a solution for his distribution woes.