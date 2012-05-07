Rovio Reports 2011 Financials

Via The Guardian: Rovio, the company behind the hit game Angry Birds, just revealed their high-flying financials for the 2011 fiscal year. The company revealed total revenues of $98.1 million, and the earnings were largely due to the Angry Birds game and franchise. Angry Birds had 648 million downloads by the end of 2011. In March, the company launched the latest version of their game–Angry Birds Space–which saw 10 million downloads in the first three days it was out. The company added on about 200 employees (from 20) at the start of the year. Rovio is also opening a Stockholm studio.