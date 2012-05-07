LG To Add Its Weight Behind Google’s Net TV Push

LG is the number two TV set maker in the world, and now Reuters is reporting that in just two weeks on May 21st the Korean firm will reveal its own net-connected TV injected with Google TV technology. The Mexican-made sets will go on sale in the U.S. as LG tries to grab a bigger share of the young and growing connected TV market, and then depending on the success they may be offered elsewhere in the world. The move is said to be a preemptive one, designed to grab market share before the arrival of the Apple television (which, at this point, is still an entirely imaginary product) and comes just as rival TV makers like Sony are seeing their TV divisions experience huge losses.