Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week’s top 10 list is wonderfully diverse. We have some sound leadership and motivational advice from our expert bloggers, and Jonathan Gottschall wrote a great piece on the power of storytelling. For those more tech minded, Kit Eaton delivers the latest iPhone 5 rumors and Suzanne LaBarre found an interesting UI device that is straight out of a sci-fi movie.
1. The Sharp Drop-Off In Worker Happiness–And What Your Company Can Do About It
Fast Company
Mark C. Crowley dishes on what is wrong with corporate culture today and how companies can keep their employees genuinely happy.
2. Empathy Is The Most Powerful Leadership Tool
Fast Company
Ginny Whitelaw shares the key to leadership and motivation.
3. The Simplicity Thesis
Fast Company
Aaron Levie predicts that companies will simplify or perish.
4. Kickstarter Advice From The Guy Whose E-Paper Watch Raised $7.1M
Co.Design
Eric Migicovsky shares his strategy on how to raise big bucks via Kickstarter.
5. Apple Rumor Patrol: The Next iPhone Is Coming Soon–And It’s Skinnier Than Don Draper’s Tie
Fast Company
Kit Eaton hits you with the latest Apple iPhone rumors. Expect big changes.
6. Watch This Ingenious UI Idea, For Dragging Files From Your Phone To Computer
Co.Design
Ishac Bertran shares his awesome UI idea, straight out of Minority Report.
7. Why Storytelling Is The Ultimate Weapon
Co.Create
Jonathan Gottschall discusses the importance of storytelling in business and life.
8. How Companies Like Amazon Use Big Data To Make You Love Them
Co.Design
Sean Madden has some advice on how to leverage consumer data to humanize and improve customer experience.
9. How To Choose The Best Cloud For Your Data
Fast Company
Kevin Purdy breaks down the cloud storage services for you.
10. Reinventing Education To Teach Creativity And Entrepreneurship
Co.Exist
Jennifer Medbery offers her views on how to reinvent education in the U.S.
Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.
Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.