9 Simple Productivity Tips You Can Do Right Now

It’s Friday. It’s your last shot to clear off your to-do list so it won’t dog you through the weekend. And our friends over at personal-assistants-for-all startup Fancy Hands (which we tried out last year, profiled in March, and which comes with a personal recommendation from Redditor-in-chief Alexis Ohanian himself), want to remind you that YOU CAN DO IT, with this pretty, pastel productivity infographic by Yumi Sakugawa.