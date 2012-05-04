Hey Microsoft, Google, Apple: Where Are Our Smarthomes?

This week’s release of an operating system for your home by Microsoft has thrown a spotlight on a near-future where our homes are more like live-in computers. Microsoft has definite ideas, but Google and Apple have also been long looking at smarthome tech … and it seems like living in each type of home would feel very different.

HomeOS is an almost inevitable innovation, you may guess from reading MS’s blog post about this week’s news: “It is no secret that homes are ever-increasing hotbeds of new technology such as set-top boxes, game consoles, wireless routers, home automation devices, tablets, smart phones, and security cameras.” Pulling all these different systems together into one cohesive whole is a simple and obvious solution, MS suggests, because all this disparate innovation is “breeding heterogeneity and complexity that frustrates even technically savvy users’ attempts to improve day-to-day life by implementing functionality that uses these devices in combination.” We won’t argue with MS here, and neither will you if you’ve ever had to fix an Xbox red ring of death or delve deeply into the working code of Windows to fix some critical error in your PC.

But all joking aside, MS’s idea makes great sense. By giving your various smart devices a common management system, everything becomes simpler to keep up to date, to fix, to share files between and so on. Plus this way you’re virus-proof, running the best eco-management software. MS also imagined a HomeStore app ecosystem in support of it all, with choice over which apps you use to run which parts of your home, or which functionality to add. It’s even testing it out in some real homes, and the ideas–while not up to the sci-fi standards of, for example, smarthome SARAH from Eureka–are impressive:

Meanwhile, Google is also busy contemplating the notion of a smarthome and last year at Google I/O revealed Android@Home–an ecosystem for managing your home and its connected devices, right down to your exercise bike, your lamps, and thermostats, basically every electric thing in your home (the action starts at around 06:15):