Using Standardized Tests To Develop Flexible Minds

Elizabeth King wants to change the way American kids think about preparing for college. As the founder of Think Tank Education, for almost a decade she and a small team of private coaches have been teaching students not just how to maximize SAT and ACT scores, but how to use the tests to build the kind of “mental toughness” that comes in handy in college and the real world beyond school, too. As a career coach, she works with writers and other creative people to develop action plans to advance their goals. Her interdisciplinary major from Mount Holyoke College incorporated economics, mathematics, art history, and studio art. Here, the author of Outsmarting the SAT and the Stay Out of School blog, argues that in a career landscape in flux, a traditional liberal-arts education is more valuable than ever.

FAST COMPANY: You talk about “mental toughness” on the website for your tutoring business. What does that mean? And how do you teach it in the context of prepping for a standardized test?

ELIZABETH KING: What’s important about what we do and how we approach the test is that we’re focused on learning and fundamentals. We’re really interested in teaching students how to learn and how to gather information, how to create an inner mental web and understand how new pieces of information plug in to that. We happen to teach that in the context of navigating the SAT or ACT, but it turns into a more interesting conversation when they realize they can use the same inner mental web when encountering the world. Ultimately this kind of learning becomes a roadmap for lifelong learning, problem solving, and creativity.

What are the career expectations of the students you’re working with? Do they know what they want to do at the stage you’re encountering them?

Not really, unless they’re hell-bent on going into physics, or they just want to be lawyers but don’t know why. I’m not hearing any more from students that they want to be a nurse or go into public relations or journalism. Students have a sense of the flexibility of the modern work landscape. They know they won’t work for Bell Telephone and be there for 30 years. People have to figure out what they’re good at and how to build on it. I have a lot of conversations with students, when they’re in college and after, about things like what their online personality should look like, and how to articulate what interests them and why.

What has your own career–from liberal arts major into writing, tutoring, and personal coaching–taught you about that/being adaptable?