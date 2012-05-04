George Mason University Heads Off Gang Recruitment With Computer Games

Via Fairfax News, Washington Post: Students at Virginia’s George Mason University are creating computer games and mobile apps intended to educate middle schoolers and high schoolers and ward off gang recruitment. It’s a partnership between the university’s Computer Game Design program and the state attorney’s office which advised the group through the app building process. Fairfax News had a peek at three completed games that the students created–“A Second Family,” “Influenced,” and “New Kid on the Block,”–which will be made available online this summer. H/T The Verge