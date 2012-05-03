LinkedIn Is Buying SlideShare

LinkedIn has just announced it plans to acquire San Francisco-based startup SlideShare for about $119 million. Founded in 2006, SlideShare is a web-based hub for people to store and share presentations. LinkedIn’s announcement frames it as a way for “professionals to discover people through content, and content through people.” “Presentations are one of the main ways in which professionals capture and share their experiences and knowledge, which in turn helps shape their professional identity,” LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner said in the announcement, adding that they help people “discover new connections and gain the insights they need to become more productive and successful in their careers.”