Perfecting The Art Of The Ask

Every day is a negotiation for an entrepreneur. Whether advancing a cause, making a request, or persuading others of the merits of our view, negotiating for what we want–often and effectively–is a survival technique for a business owner. We can use it to go after what we want, to create options where there were previously none, and we can use it to defend what is ours and what we need. Perhaps the best news of all, this is a skill that can be learned.

SET THE PACE

Often as we make a request, the very last thing we’re thinking about is pace. Yet, the best negotiators in the world take an active role in shaping a conversation’s cadence. Ideally, you’ll make your ask progressively, exposing more and more of the research you’ve done in a gradual manner. Why is this slow peeling of the onion important? Because in a negotiation, knowledge is power and you don’t need to show your entire hand all at once.

Let’s say you are negotiating with a vendor to lower the cost of its software. You may have three critical forces underpinning your ask: (1) you know of a competing vendor with better costs, (2) you’re under a lot pressure to cut the costs of the provider by 5 percent, and (3) you’d prefer to stick with this vendor at a lower rate than to go with a new vendor, based on the time investment to find and get the new vendor up to speed. Call on your strongest piece of evidence (which is often the least controversial or revealing about your situation) first. By discussing competitive rates, for example, you may find that you get a conciliatory reaction off the bat. A buyer’s natural advantage is to compare prices and pick the best deal. Sure, you may have prepared more than that, but why use it if you don’t have to? Be judicious with what you lay on the table, including how quickly you do it.

Putting a key reasoning out there and then allowing ample time for the dialogue volley helps you maintain power in the conversation. You are deciding what to reveal when—if it’s even needed–and giving your counterpart time to digest each point. Also realize that often there’s a data point that increases our vulnerability or exposure in a conversation. For example, sharing our deepest preferences or the upsetting pressures we’re under can give the other side leverage.

These are some of the reasons why we don’t want to share, ‘‘I’ll be crushed if I don’t get this raise’’ or ‘‘I really need you say ‘yes’ to my request of lowering your fees because I don’t have the time or energy to find a replacement.’’ The message here is an important one. Knowledge and preparation give you a huge advantage but there’s an art to unloading that information and weaving it into dialogue. Peel the onion back, layer by layer, as you exchange views, calling only on what you need, when you need it.