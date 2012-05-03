EBay Wants To Build NYC’s Second-Largest Developer Space

Via GigaOM: eBay just snapped up a massive 35,000 square foot NYC space that will house more than 200 developers when it opens this fall. Hunch founder Chris Dixon, who sold the company to eBay in November, will lead the team of developers and data scientists to further build out eBay’s recommendation system. The space will also offer free working space for “friends of eBay” startups. Dixon told GigaOM he hopes eBay will become the second-largest developer space in New York after Google’s, which currently employs more than 1,000 workers. EBay joins the roster of big-company developer niches in New York, which also includes Facebook, Twitter, and now Microsoft.