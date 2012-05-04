The Power Of Coordination

The ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu once wrote that “power comes from formation.” Fundamentally the way one creates power is by coordinating the pieces in a strategic formation. This is like a great chess player setting up the first few moves to position her pieces in an optimal pattern.

Birds fly in flock, animals travel in herds, fish swim in schools, all to create power and safety in their formation.

My research shows that this principle of coordination is more important today than it has ever been. Dissect how the CEOs of winning companies speak today and compare them with their less successful peers, and you can actually measure the difference. Winners speak more of coordinating things while losers focus more on controlling them.

Consider mopay, a company launched by some German engineer/entrepreneurs in 2000. They are pursuing a radically simple idea, one that really anyone will get as soon as they hear of it. You have probably thought of it yourself.

Here is the idea. You go online with your mobile phone, you find something you want to buy (some music, Facebook credits, concert tickets, or that round neck pillow I wish I had right now after 8.5 hours on an airplane) then, instead of pulling out your credit card, you click a button to add the price of your purchase to your mobile phone bill. How much simpler could that be? You already have a billing relationship with your phone service, they know you pay on time, you are using your mobile phone to find what you want, so why not just complete the loop? It’s one of those ideas that make so much sense that you wonder why no one had done it before.

Unlike so many secretive entrepreneurs I know, mopay is not worried that you “get” their insight. If your competitive strategy depends on your competitors not knowing your strategy, you are in trouble!