Walmart’s “American Idol” Contest Has A Winner

WalmartLabs, Walmart’s online R&D arm, launched an American Idol style popularity contest online in March this year. Anyone could suggest products they wanted to see on Walmart’s shelves, and customers could vote for their favorites. The Get On The Shelf contest gathered over a million votes for 4000 entries, including choice suggestions like a baby-proof toilet cover (to prevent kids from falling in), an in-nappy garbage bag (for less of a mess), a hot dog slicer, and a tuna squisher. Practical as these entries may be, Walmart’s grand prize winner, announced today, has a socially conscious agenda: Humankind Water gives away its net profits on sale of bottled water to countries which lack clean drinking water.