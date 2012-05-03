Eyeing The Globe, Pinterest Is Signing Up Translators

Pinterest is looking for help taking its Midwest-led, hyper-addictive virtual pinboarding frenzy global. The company posted an ad late yesterday calling for translators to help translate Pinterest into other languages, and could speakers of one or more foreign tongues sign up with a dab of information? The company explained that they’re starting in earnest with French, German, Japanese, Portugese and Spanish, but welcome help with Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Farsi, Filipino, Finnish, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Urdu.