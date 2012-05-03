advertisement
Hackers Find IP Addresses Of All Skype Users

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

A script was found on GitHub this past weekend that uses security holes in Skype to display a user’s remote and local IP addresses. The script exploits a security hole in Skype 5.5 to fish out all IP information related to an individual user. The script starts a Skype contact request but does not complete it; a log file then registers the user’s IP information. Skype is regularly used by anti-government rebels and dissidents in Syria and many other repressive regimes.

