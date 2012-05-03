Microsoft Research Opens NYC Office, Ex-Yahoo Data Scientists On Staff

ᔥAllThingsD: Microsoft is opening a research lab in NYC, and looking to partner with universities like Columbia U, NYU and others in the area. Their first crop of hires are 15 ex-Yahoo researchers and data fiends of various flavors, including network theorist and social media researcher Duncan Watts. In early April, Yahoo announced it would be laying off 2000 employees. The NYC office will be led by Microsoft Research HQ based in Cambridge, MA, which hosts Web and internet culture research celebs like Gen-Fluxer danah boyd (her annnouncement here).