Bloomington’s Med-Tech Industry Is A Lifesaver

Eventually your body will break down. And when it does, there’s a good chance workers in Bloomington, Indiana, helped craft the parts enabling its repair. Home to industry giants such as Cook Medical, the world’s largest privately held medical device maker, Bloomington harbors one of the most significant clusters of medical-device and life-science companies in the nation.

These companies aren’t just pumping out tongue depressors. They’re developing cutting-edge technologies that can save lives and improve surgical outcomes.

Take Cook, which specializes in minimally invasive surgical devices that allow doctors to operate on patients who are too high-risk for major surgery. The company’s Zenith series of endovascular grafts have transformed abdominal aortic surgery–a surgery where the incidence of death from complications is as high as 50%–into a simpler, safer procedure that can be accomplished in about an hour, requiring only local anesthesia.

The startup Morris Innovative has designed an FDA-approved medical device that uses a futuristic new bio-tissue (created by Cook Biotech) to help patients heal faster. Extracellular material derived from the small intestine of a pig is attached to a surgical catheter; when the device is removed from the femoral artery at the end of cardiac surgery, the bio-material left behind sends signals to the body to bring in its own in-house stem cells to seal and remodel the arterial hole. “It provides a matrix for the stem cells to come into,” said CEO John Morris. “It basically gives you a new whatever it is that you’re replacing.” And that can reduce a patient’s recovery time in the hospital.

Other examples of innovation abound: Indiana University pediatric surgeon Mark Rodefeld has invented a tiny pump that keeps a newborn’s blood oxygenated while surgeons repair the heart of a child born with a single ventricle. Aeon Imaging has developed a laser-scanning digital camera that uses near infrared light to see past cataracts and detect underlying eye diseases.

How did Bloomington, a midsized city in the middle of the country, become a bastion of biotech innovation? The story starts with Cook Medical. In 1963, Bill Cook founded a company with $1,500 in capital in the spare bedroom of his Second Street apartment where, with help from his wife, he assembled Cook Medical’s first catheters and helped launch a new era of less invasive surgeries.