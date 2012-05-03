3 Ways To Work Smarter Using Google+ Hangouts

“After experiencing my first couple of hangouts in July of last year, I knew that Google had created a tool that could change industries,” says Joe Saad. The web-savvy entrepreneur is first focusing on changing the way people learn how to cook.

His company, ChefHangout.com, allows customers to participate in cooking classes led by professional chefs. What sets Saad’s business apart from others in the industry is that, thanks to Google+ technology, class participants can ask questions in real time since a hangout allows for that type of interaction. As Saad explains, “It’s a vastly different experience than watching one-dimensional videos or TV.”

Each class price varies and has limited “seating,” due to the nature of how hangouts work with a finite number of people (10 people total can participate in the video conversation, but additional people can watch if you choose to publicly broadcast with the “Hangouts on Air” functionality). Want to learn how to make cheese and tomato quiche this week? An hour-long session will cost you $15. Looking for a private cooking class? It’s yours for $49 a pop.

Saad’s goal is to expand beyond cooking into other verticals, creating a new “hangout” industry. Not only does he use Google+ hangouts to power his business, he also depends on this technology to communicate internally with his team of chefs and as a key tool for instructor recruitment. “There is no other social network or other place where I could have done this,” Saad says.

While Google‘s new-ish network lacks the user base and buzzworthy status of other social services, such as Facebook, its community is growing steadily with a reported 100 million active users. Moreover, Google+ hangouts can be used in a number of ways to grow and enhance your business.

1. Use Google+ hangout apps for collaboration