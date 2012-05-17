Gillette Fusion ProGlide: How To Brand And Conquer

In the last year alone, sales of men’s grooming products grew by 11%, with men in America alone spending $10 billion on making themselves look good.

This isn’t a new trend. It’s been going on for over a decade, since the word “metrosexual” first became prominent. While women are actually spending less on their appearance since the recession hit, men are more willing than ever to pay the price to look good.

Gillette, a perennial leader in men’s grooming products, wanted to make sure they weren’t left behind; in 2010, they were intent on beating back other manufacturers like Schick, which had just introduced a new premium razor system, the Hydro, whose sales were beginning to top Gillette’s.

When Gillette released its highest-priced razor system yet, the Fusion ProGlide, two months after the Hydro hit the stores, it was an unparalleled success; within ten weeks of its launch, the company had sold 2.5 million Fusion ProGlide razors, making it the world’s best-selling razor. The Hydro had sold well–but the ProGlide sold more.

How did Gillette not only capitalize on a growing trend, but also conquer it? They put three key 21st-century branding success secrets into action:

* BUILD ON BRAND SUCCESS