Are You Already Too Late To Social Business?

That’s what I’ve been learning about social business. In the most forward-looking businesses, which often include startups run by members of “Generation C” (the Connected Generation), social permeates every department of the business. Looking to hire? Put the job out on Twitter. Want feedback on your product from your customers? Set up a UserVoice account. Engage the customers in product development.

We’ve reached the point where social media is, in the words of Altimeter analyst Brian Solis, “bigger than marketing. It’s also bigger than customer service. [It builds] relationships with customers that improve experiences and more importantly, teaches businesses how to re-imagine products and internal processes to better adapt to potential crises and seize new opportunities.”

The common platforms now used by marketing to broadcast messages–Twitter, Facebook, and You Tube–will soon be used by other departments

like HR, IR, and even research and development. Companies like Salesforce.com

are already using You Tube to post recruiting videos.

However, Solis cites a recent CMO

survey that reveals how little social channels are integrated even into

marketing, much less into other departments. The survey says that on a scale of

1-7, the integration of social media into overall business strategy is at about a 1. That’s crazy! How can a business hope to survive if it

doesn’t know what its stakeholders are thinking?

If a business is too slow to the social party, we can

already predict what will happen. Customers who want a social buying experience

will go to some of the newer companies who give them what they want. How do you think Kayak and Mobissimo and

SeatGuru got started?

Simple. The travel industry missed the opportunity to

develop real-time comparative fare information and offer it to its customers.

So an entire group of secondary services, more social, more readily available

(i.e. mobile) and more user-friendly moved into the space. Now no one goes to

an airline for travel information, or to a hotel site for reservations.

Instead, they go to TripAdvisor and Hotwire, where ratings and social channels

are built-in.

Same with healthcare. Doctors were afraid to participate on

the Internet, so patient-centered sites grew up just to furnish information through common social channels. Social health sites share

information about everything from women’s health to drug interactions,

helping patients better understand diseases and medications via crowdsourced solutions that bypass the traditional system.

The customer now controls the conversation, and the

conversation is happening on the social channels. IR departments had better

take notice of StockTwits, where brokers

and investors with handles like ZeroHedge, Reformed Broker, and DayTrend share

information traditional brokerages don’t. It’s almost as if the brokerages

WANTED their customers to go elsewhere for information. StockTwits even allows

public companies to send real-time compliant and trackable financial messages

to establish direct connection with analysts, financial media, and

institutions.