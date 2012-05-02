Twitter To Co-teach Berkeley Data Course

In its first partnership with a university, Twitter is sending engineers to advise a data class for computer science students at UC Berkeley this fall. Students will learn how to manipulate real Twitter data and build apps for the social netwok, something companies like Bluefin Labs tackle in earnest. The class, Analyzing Big Data With Twitter, is led by computer scientist and Berkeley faculty member Marti Hearst. Twitter is also inviting students to present their final projects at Twitter’s HQ at the end of the course.