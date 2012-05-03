Untangling The Complex Relationship Between Media Spend And Sales

Anyone who’s been in marketing long enough can relate to the following scenario: It’s the monthly leadership meeting for your company and the agenda includes a review of last month’s performance. April sales were up 5% versus March, and media spend was up by 10%. The VP of marketing excitedly proclaims that “our marketing is working, the increase in media spend was responsible for our increase in sales–we need to spend more in media.”

The VP of sales strongly disagrees: “No, it was our sales incentives that caused the increase, and it would have happened without any incremental media spend.” Hence the longstanding feud between sales and marketing is alive and well. But who is right and how can you prove it?

Cum hoc ergo propter hoc.

Lawyers, philosophers and mathematicians love to pull out their Latin dictionaries. This particular phrase translates to “with this, therefore because of this.” In other words, just because sales followed an increase in media spend doesn’t guarantee that it was the media spend that was responsible.

Two data sets can be correlated, they can even be highly correlated, but that doesn’t mean one caused the other. While it is tempting to jump to the conclusion of causality, due to our personal bias or long-standing experience, it is easy to misdiagnose the situation. And in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape such errors can be costly.

Back to our scenario. Five different possibilities can explain what we observed. In these cases we will look at metrics beyond just media spend and incentives to determine how different variables could have caused sales.