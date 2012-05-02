advertisement
Work With Us: We’re Looking For A Digital Ad Ops Talent

By Steven Suthiana1 minute Read

Department: Digital Media & Revenue Operations

Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations

Office: New York

Essential Duties and
Responsibilities:

Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto
Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and
video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize
revenue.

* Effectively project manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time
frames (Post-sales)

* Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness

* Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships

* Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are
generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with
Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.

* Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in
a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design,
Content, Product Development

* Assist in DFP & DSM management

* Assist in Inventory Forecasting, Trafficking and QA

Education:
• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical
school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent
combination of education and experience.

Experience:
• 2+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management
or related field.
• 1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind,
Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Strong relationship/communication skills.
• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
• Analytical thinker.
• Effective team interaction.
• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Contact: ssuthiana@mansueto.com

[Image: Flickr user Chase Elliot Clark]

