Work With Us: We’re Looking For A Digital Ad Ops Talent

Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue.

Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations

* Effectively project manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time

frames (Post-sales)

* Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness

* Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships

* Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are

generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with

Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.

* Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in

a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design,

Content, Product Development

* Assist in DFP & DSM management