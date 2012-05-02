Work With Us: We’re Looking For A Digital Ad Ops Talent

Department: Digital Media & Revenue Operations
Reports To: Group Director of Digital Media & Operations
Office: New York
Essential Duties and
Responsibilities:
Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto
Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and
video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize
revenue.
* Effectively project manage clients’ campaign programs within specified time
frames (Post-sales)
* Monitor and track assigned projects for effectiveness
* Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships
* Ensure that traffic reports and other production reports are
generated, tracked and analyzed on a regular basis and results shared with
Sales Manager, the Ad (Revenue) Ops team, and the client.
* Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in
a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design,
Content, Product Development
* Assist in DFP & DSM management
* Assist in Inventory Forecasting, Trafficking and QA
Education:
• Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical
school; or 3+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent
combination of education and experience.
Experience:
• 2+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management
or related field.
• 1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind,
Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Strong relationship/communication skills.
• Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
• Analytical thinker.
• Effective team interaction.
• Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Contact: ssuthiana@mansueto.com
[Image: Flickr user Chase Elliot Clark]