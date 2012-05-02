Design, Teamwork, And Leadership Lessons From Gen. Stanley McChrystal: Must Watch

For five years, retired General Stanley McChrystal led the Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, the branch of the military charged with special operations planning that was responsible for the death of Osama bin Laden one year ago. The successful raid on bin Laden’s compound took place after McChrystal’s tenure, but the crucial lessons he learned during his years commanding JSOC have applications in all industries.

During Fast Company‘s recent Innovation Uncensored conference, McChrystal laid out these lessons learned. Beginning with the 1980 failure of Operation Eagle Claw, McChrystal takes us through the radical restructuring the military underwent in terms of how organizations work together and share information. He talks about maintaining cohesive teams; the importance of mistakes and flexibility in a work environment; and how hindrances like “moat dragons” can slow an operation’s effectiveness.

As McChrystal explains, design, execution, and leadership play an integral role in battle just as they do in business. Check out the video below–it’s a great watch.

[Image: Flickr user The U.S. Army]