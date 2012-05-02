Nokia Sues HTC, RIM, Viewsonic Over Patent Abuse

Nokia has just announced that it’s pressing lawsuits in the U.S. and Germany against rival phone makers HTC and RIM, plus Viewsonic for violating “a number” of patents it owns. Nokia’s press statement argues that the move is “to protect its innovations and intellectual property,” and only comes after what seem to be failed licensing talks–the firm’s chief legal officer is quoted saying “We have already licensed our standards essential patents to more than 40 companies. Though we’d prefer to avoid litigation, Nokia had to file these actions to end the unauthorized use of our proprietary innovations and technologies, which have not been widely licensed.” Specifically the IP covers dual-function antennas, power mangement and multimode radios and enhancements to application stores, multitasking, and a short list of other services that sound typical on current smartphones. Nokia was once king of cell phones, but recently saw its crown stolen by Samsung, and also Apple in terms of smartphone sales.