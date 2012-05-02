Spotify Launches An iPad App

Social music streaming service Spotify has finally released an app for the iPad, accessible to subscribers of its paid Premium service. The app has been a long time coming, as almost all its music streaming competitors seem to have an app out already. It was expected to surface at the recent Ad Age conference in New York City, but CEO Daniel Ek announced various app and big-name advertising partnerships instead. But then again, Spotify seems to be making quite the habit of late releases–the service itself only became available in the U.S. last summer, well after it was a hit in Europe.