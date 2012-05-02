Instagram Hitting 50 Million Users About Now

According to some pretty simple math, Instagram’s user base is topping 50 million people about now, a mere handful of days since it was sold to Facebook for a staggering billion-dollar price. Considering at the start of this year the user count was only around 15 million, this represents staggering growth. Some of this growth has come from the new Android compatibility (that caused such a rapid uptick in numbers it may have spurred the Facebook buyout), but as Mashable notes it seems that since this event the growth in numbers has been roughly shared by iPhone users and Android owners.