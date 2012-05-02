The Difference Between Negative And Competitive Advertising–And What Really Works

If you live in a hotly contested Republican primary state, you’ve already seen lots of negative advertising this year. And unless you’ll be trekking in Nepal between Labor Day and November 6, you’ll see plenty no matter where you live. Like it or not, negative political advertising works, and both the Obama and Romney camps (not to mention the PACs) are grandmasters of the dark political advertising arts.

For mainstream marketers, however, the coming barrage will once again blur the distinction between “negative advertising” and “competitive advertising.” There are big and important differences, and brand marketers remain confused, to their peril.

So what are “negative ads”? In the political realm, they’re focused almost exclusively on “the other guy,” not on the paying candidate and his or her bonafides. They can be laden with half-facts, unflattering pictures, misleading edits and creepy music. And they rely almost exclusively on emotional, not rational, appeal.

Why do they work? Whether we care to admit it or not, people tend to vote emotionally, not factually. Just Google “voting with emotion” and you’ll be buried in hours of fascinating proof.

In the brand world, how does a “competitive” ad differ from a “negative” political ad? They tend to be less vicious, less personal, and if running on the networks, they must be more fact-based, since national advertisers must still substantiate every claim for network clearance. (If only political ads had to pass through the Network Gates of Substantiation!) The best example in recent years of a competitive brand campaign was Apple’s “I’m a Mac vs. I’m a PC,” which used a smart combination of facts wrapped in humor and strong brand imagery to tout Apple’s superiority over Windows-based PCs.

Campaigns like this can work wonders for brands. But many brands get derailed from competitive claims or head-to-head competitive advertising for two emotional reasons: False-negative evaluation of competitive ads by focus group respondents, and the marketing team’s acceptance of these reactions as “fact.”