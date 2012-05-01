Hulu May Want You To Start Paying For TV

As more TV watchers turn to streaming shows on the Web over subscribing to cable, Hulu may be planning to stall that trend, the New York Post has heard. The streaming service may start requiring watchers to enter cable subscription details when they log in, potentially killing the low-cost (and sometimes free) appeal of services like Hulu and Netflix. On the other hand, it would encourage signups for a pay service of sorts. But streamers can rest easy, at least for now–the Post mystically adds that such a change will take “years” to kick in.