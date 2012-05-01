U.K. Committee Finds Rupert Murdoch An Unfit Leader

A report by the U.K. House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee has found that newspaper king Rupert Murdoch “is not a fit person” to lead his corporation. This follows an investigation and a series of hearings on the phone hacking incident associated with Murdoch’s News of the World publication. The report noted that Murdoch ignored misdeeds in his organization, and also found other execs at the media company made less than truthful admissions about their involvement in the phone hacking scheme. The report may influence the decision of U.K. telecom regulator Ofcom, who was awaiting its results to decide if News Corp. deserved to hold their broadcasting license.