iTunes Match Rolls Out To Another Hundred Million Europeans

iTunes Match is rolling out today to Apple customers in Austria, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Slovenia and possibly a few other nations, as reports come in. Match is Apple’s lateral-thinking effort to introduce cloud music sharing and syncing services across client’s computers and portable devices, and includes a system that effectively monetizes pirated music for the IP-owning record labels. The international roll-out of Match, which began as a U.S. service, has likely been hampered by Apple having to negotiate terms with international record labels, national performing rights groups and other legal matters, but today’s effort means it effectively reaches new European nations with a population nearing 100 million.