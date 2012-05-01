Facebook Adds “Organ Donor” Status Update Option

Facebook has modified sharing options on the Timeline to allow folks to share their organ donor status on Facebook. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is discussing the new feature this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Facebook users already signed up with a donor registry can add the date they signed up and have the event appears in the Timeline and “About” section of their profile, along with a personal story snippet. For the unregistered, Facebook links to a registry page, letting users sign up without leaving Facebook. According to some specialists, this ease of access (and social nudge) could encourage more people to sign up to be donors. On a slightly murkier level, the admission of donation preference on a Facebook status could act as evidence of consent, the New York Times notes. The U.S. sees 7,000 deaths a year due to lack of access to a transplant, compared to 18,000 deaths a year from AIDS.