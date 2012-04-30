New App Lets Users Report Airport Security Wrongdoing

The Sikh Coalition has launched FlyRights, a smartphone application that allows users to report air travel discrimination in real time. The app, which comes in Android and iPhone flavors, offers one-click reportage of perceived harassment at airports or on airplanes to both the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) calls the app an

“innovative approach [for] protecting the civil rights of innocent Americans”; the Sikh Coalition consulted with rights groups including the NAACP and National Council for La Raza before releasing the app. The TSA currently makes it impossible for travelers to file discrimination claims online; the Sikh Coalition’s app is intended to counter that.