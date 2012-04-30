Microsoft And Barnes & Noble Announce Partnership For E-Books

Microsoft and Barnes & Noble are announcing a new partnership to develop and sell educational e-books on the Nook e-reader. Microsoft is investing $300 million in the subsidiary, while B&N will own the remaining 82% of it. (The new operation is being provisionally called “Newco,” though the official release clarifies that B&N has “not yet decided on the name.”) Educational e-books and digital materials, an area Apple waded into with enthusiasm earlier this year, will be a key focus of the partnership, extending B&N’s interest in education through its existing B&N College and B&N Study materials. A Nook app for Windows 8 is also in the works.